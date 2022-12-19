Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) and Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Financial Analysis

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) and Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Climb Global Solutions and Kingdee International Software Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingdee International Software Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $282.58 million 0.50 $9.20 million $2.52 12.56 Kingdee International Software Group $646.99 million 10.42 -$46.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Kingdee International Software Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Climb Global Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingdee International Software Group.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Kingdee International Software Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 3.84% 21.57% 6.09% Kingdee International Software Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingdee International Software Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kingdee International Software Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Kingdee International Software Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Climb Global Solutions Inc. markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. It provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the security, data management, cloud, connectivity, storage and HCI, virtualization, and software and ALM industries. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services. The Cloud Services Business segment provides enterprise, finance, industry, and other cloud services. The Investment Properties Operating Business segment invests in properties. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware products; provides software-related and online financial services; and develops Internet and online pay technologies. It serves enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

