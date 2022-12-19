So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) versus RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Critical Survey

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for So-Young International and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 0 0 N/A RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $265.58 million 0.44 -$1.32 million ($0.18) -6.11 RESAAS Services $450,000.00 21.24 -$2.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares So-Young International and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -9.26% -3.39% -2.59% RESAAS Services -470.63% N/A -355.19%

Volatility and Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

So-Young International beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

(Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. It serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.