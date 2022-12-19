SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Critical Analysis

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SomaLogic and OmniAb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 OmniAb 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

SomaLogic presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 386.73%. OmniAb has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 196.08%. Given SomaLogic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than OmniAb.

This table compares SomaLogic and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -81.72% -18.23% -15.92% OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SomaLogic and OmniAb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 5.08 -$87.55 million ($0.46) -4.91 OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

OmniAb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic.

Summary

OmniAb beats SomaLogic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

