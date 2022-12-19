Analyzing TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -126.00% -31.57% -23.92% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and TearLab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 55.79 -$59.85 million ($1.75) -24.57 TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TearLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

76.2% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and TearLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 6 0 2.75 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus price target of $45.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.69%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than TearLab.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats TearLab on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

