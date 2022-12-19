Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) PT at GBX 971.33

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 971.33 ($11.92).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.84) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.73) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.04) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.51) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.90) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 840.80 ($10.32) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 856.81 ($10.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 804.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £25.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,955.35.

Insider Transactions at BAE Systems

About BAE Systems

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.23), for a total transaction of £1,284,159.84 ($1,575,462.94). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 56 shares of company stock valued at $44,528.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.