Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $62.73 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after buying an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 334.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,640,000 after purchasing an additional 867,099 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,456,000 after buying an additional 750,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

