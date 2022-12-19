HC Wainwright Boosts RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Price Target to $140.00

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $860.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 145.3% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 110,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 716.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

