Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 11.68. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.41 million. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

