Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of SNCY opened at $16.78 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.04 million, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,784 shares of company stock valued at $259,344 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

