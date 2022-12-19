Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 560,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.1 %

ADUS opened at $102.54 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $438,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

