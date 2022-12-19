B. Riley Begins Coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $33.50 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $785.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,013 shares of company stock worth $519,695. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,266 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

