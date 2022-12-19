B. Riley Begins Coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $33.50 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $785.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,013 shares of company stock worth $519,695. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,266 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.