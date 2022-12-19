Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Maxim Group

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.
