Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Maxim Group

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

