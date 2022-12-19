Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Update

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,199 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 151.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 537,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 323,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

About Akebia Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.44 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

