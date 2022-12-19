UBS Group Begins Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $97.33 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

