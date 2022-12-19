American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Critical Comparison

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and Dazed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 3.60 -$176.33 million ($0.94) -3.51 Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Dazed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Well and Dazed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 3 2 0 2.40 Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus target price of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 57.58%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Dazed.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -95.00% -21.72% -19.27% Dazed N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Well beats Dazed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dazed

(Get Rating)

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

