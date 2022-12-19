Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) vs. Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Head to Head Survey

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Arkema, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 5 0 2.50 Arkema 3 2 4 0 2.11

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.71%. Arkema has a consensus price target of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Arkema.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion 0.47 $4.31 billion N/A N/A Arkema $11.26 billion 0.60 $1.55 billion $15.21 5.94

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Arkema’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Arkema.

Dividends

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Arkema pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Arkema 9.21% 18.30% 9.45%

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Arkema on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand name, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment engages in automobile leasing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Arkema

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. The company also offers advanced materials consisting of specialty polyamides and polyvinylidene fluoride; and performance additives, such as specialty surfactants and molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide for use in automotive and transportation, oil and gas, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, animal nutrition, and water treatment sectors. In addition, it provides coating solutions comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives; decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbents, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. Further, the company offers fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

