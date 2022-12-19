Reviewing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -31.84% -30.39% Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.66) -0.69 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.66

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cortexyme 0 3 1 0 2.25

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1,198.25%. Cortexyme has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Cortexyme on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

