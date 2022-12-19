Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Financial Survey

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Captor Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.22% -29.73% -20.38% Thunder Mountain Gold -441.44% -139.69% -54.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Captor Capital and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Captor Capital and Thunder Mountain Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.26 -$14.68 million ($0.21) -0.82 Thunder Mountain Gold $800,000.00 5.85 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captor Capital.

Summary

Captor Capital beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

(Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

(Get Rating)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.