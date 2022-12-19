Contrasting Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Veris Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Veris Residential -30.74% -7.53% -2.48%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veris Residential $329.32 million 4.48 -$119.04 million ($1.30) -12.47

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential 0 3 1 0 2.25

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.96%. Veris Residential has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

About Veris Residential

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.