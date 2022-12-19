Cowen Boosts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $70.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.61. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $64.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laura Damme sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $294,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura Damme sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $294,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $162,201.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,463 shares of company stock worth $5,969,292. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

