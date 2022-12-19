ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.18. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $320,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,300 shares of company stock worth $13,733,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

