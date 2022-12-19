Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.13.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $793.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,381 shares of company stock worth $636,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 277,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 559,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after acquiring an additional 445,898 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,164,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

