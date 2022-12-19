Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $33.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $25.97 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $657.66 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.66 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 74.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

