SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $144.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $116.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $246.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.