Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $67.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terreno Realty Stock Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

TRNO opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.95 million. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

