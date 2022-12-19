FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $429.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

FDS stock opened at $428.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.