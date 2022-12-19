Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €55.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DPW. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($57.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.40 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($53.68) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 0.2 %

FRA DPW opened at €36.01 ($37.91) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($43.49). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.33.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

