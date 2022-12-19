Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,516.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 16,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $67,333.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,675,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,516.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,969 shares of company stock valued at $437,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,697,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 319.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 326,671 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $5,146,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $756.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.86. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. On average, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

