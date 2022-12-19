Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $81.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axonics Stock Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 48.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,855,000 after buying an additional 611,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 105.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 400,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after buying an additional 340,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $59.81 on Friday. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.