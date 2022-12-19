Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several analysts recently commented on GLPEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.40 ($10.95) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.00 and a beta of 0.76. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

