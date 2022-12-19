American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $100.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.