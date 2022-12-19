Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $6.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGREGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Group

In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 819,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 595,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 174.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 160.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 169,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

