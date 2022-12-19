Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $6.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Group

In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Paramount Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 819,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 595,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 174.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 160.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 169,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

