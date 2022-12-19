Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$13.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

LUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG stock opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Gold Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$326,095.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,438. In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$326,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,438. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,354.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

