Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Price Target at C$13.25

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 330.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.78. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.44 and a 12-month high of C$13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

