Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $48.76

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,797 shares of company stock worth $1,582,640. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $29.80 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

