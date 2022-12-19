1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $18.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Insider Activity

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $5,007,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 1Life Healthcare news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $5,007,599.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,275,027 shares of company stock valued at $73,012,922. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. CWM LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

