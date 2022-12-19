eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 17,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -372.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after buying an additional 2,860,274 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

