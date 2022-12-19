Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Up 7.5% in November

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 31,900,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY opened at $3.62 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $602,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409,929 shares in the company, valued at $272,049,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $602,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409,929 shares in the company, valued at $272,049,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 32,611 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,422 shares of company stock worth $1,971,538. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

