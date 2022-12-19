Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 803,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Canon Price Performance
Shares of Canon stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. Canon has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canon will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Canon Company Profile
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.