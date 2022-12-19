Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Declines By 17.1%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens increased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.98 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.