iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 960,800 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

iBio Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -3.79. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Trading of iBio

iBio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

