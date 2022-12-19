iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 960,800 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
iBio Trading Down 14.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -3.79. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Institutional Trading of iBio
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
