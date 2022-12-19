C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Up 7.6% in November

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $94.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

