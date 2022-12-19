The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,900 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 985,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,159.0 days.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The GPT Group stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The GPT Group has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

About The GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

