The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,900 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 985,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,159.0 days.
The GPT Group Stock Performance
The GPT Group stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The GPT Group has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.
About The GPT Group
