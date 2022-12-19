MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 11,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get MetLife alerts:

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MET opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

