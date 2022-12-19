GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Up 7.6% in November

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GigCapital5 Stock Down 0.9 %

GIA opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. GigCapital5 has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of GigCapital5 by 2.1% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 10.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 216,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 189.2% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

