Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 158,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Annovis Bio Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $11.30 on Monday. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
