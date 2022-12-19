Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 158,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Annovis Bio Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $11.30 on Monday. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 508.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

