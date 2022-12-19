Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 18,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on FOLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $117,090.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,965.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $792,713 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

