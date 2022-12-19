Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 18,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FOLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $117,090.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,965.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $792,713 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.