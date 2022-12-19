Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $26.64 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $516.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 502,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after purchasing an additional 108,581 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

