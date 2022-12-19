TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.08.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in TC Energy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TC Energy by 106.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.