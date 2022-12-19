United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $375.09.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $353.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $373.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 32.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.